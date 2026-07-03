Africa
Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as DA reorganises GNU team
Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
Steenhuisen, who became DA leader in 2019, also serves as the country’s agriculture minister under President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa said the decision followed serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of disbanding a key unit probing politically motivated assassinations.