Global Affairs
Partial government shutdown becomes the longest in US history
On Sunday, the shutdown reached 44 days, surpassing the previous longest funding lapse, which ended in November 2025.
On Sunday, the shutdown reached 44 days, surpassing the previous longest funding lapse, which ended in November 2025.
The vote is a procedural first step towards passing a compromise to fund the government since it ran out of money 1 October.
A vote to reopen the government collapsed just hours after the shutdown took effect, and the Senate later adjourned without a deal, increasing fears of a prolonged standoff that could cost the economy billions and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.