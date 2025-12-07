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Leaders pay tribute to MP Denar Hamisi
Denar, nominated to the National Assembly after the 2022 General Election under the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party, was widely recognized for his diligence and integrity.
Denar, nominated to the National Assembly after the 2022 General Election under the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party, was widely recognized for his diligence and integrity.
Announcing his death on Saturday, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula described Denar as “humble” and “steadfast in service to the nation” and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who worked closely with him.