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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Denar

Nominated MP Joseph Denar Hamisi is dead
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Nominated MP Joseph Denar Hamisi is dead

Announcing his death on Saturday, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula described Denar as “humble” and “steadfast in service to the nation” and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who worked closely with him.

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