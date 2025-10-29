News
NPS condemns assault on officers by foreign national in Diani
NPS emphasized that such conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court to face appropriate legal action.
NPS emphasized that such conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court to face appropriate legal action.
Mwabili was accompanied by representatives from Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Haki Africa, and VOCAL Africa as he gave his account to police.