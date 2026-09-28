Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
IEBC vice chairperson Fahima Abdallah said the commission is working with relevant institutions to tackle the legal and technological issues that must be resolved before online voting can become possible.
Attorney Ilan Bombach, who represents Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, filed the appeal on Wednesday with the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, asking that the measures be brought to an end
Acting CEO Moses Sunkuli said the numbers from the last election highlight the scale of the problem. He noted that while the diaspora population is estimated at over 1.4 million, only 10,443 registered as voters in 2022, with turnout standing at 57.76 percent.
The move reflects growing efforts to strengthen diaspora participation and improve coordination between stakeholders in the electoral process.