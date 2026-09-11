Did You Know?
Norway gives parents up to 12 months of parental leave
Mothers must take six weeks after childbirth, while fathers are entitled to two weeks immediately after birth.
Mothers must take six weeks after childbirth, while fathers are entitled to two weeks immediately after birth.
Unlike most countries that celebrate New Year in January, Ethiopia follows an ancient calendar system that is about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar.
Lascuráin, a former mayor of Mexico City and foreign minister under President Francisco I. Madero, assumed office on February 19, 1913, after Madero and Vice President José María Pino Suárez were forced to resign during a military coup.