News
Elite Presidential Guard Company gets new commandant
Losur replaces Ernest Cheruiyot (CP), who moves to the GSU Headquarters as the new staff officer, operations. Cheruiyot had served as the commandant of the company since July 2023.
Losur replaces Ernest Cheruiyot (CP), who moves to the GSU Headquarters as the new staff officer, operations. Cheruiyot had served as the commandant of the company since July 2023.
NPS, in a statement on October 4, 2025, described the claims as “sensationalist, distorted, and bordering on misinformation.”
A past study indicates that at least 10 percent of officers are affected by mental health-related problems, an issue that has contributed to cases of killings, suicides, and declining service delivery.
Lagat in a notice dated June 16, 2025, said the move was a personal decision made in view of his role and responsibilities, and that his deputy will take over until the probe is complete.