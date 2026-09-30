Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

digital policy

Kenya moves to rein in AI as new data protection rules take shape
Technology

Kenya moves to rein in AI as new data protection rules take shape

The Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy, 2026, is the country's first comprehensive framework on AI. It comes as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday services, including digital lending, hiring processes, healthcare, customer support and other digital platforms.

By