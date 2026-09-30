Kenya, Uganda lawmakers seek new approach to regulating AI
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
The Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy, 2026, is the country's first comprehensive framework on AI. It comes as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday services, including digital lending, hiring processes, healthcare, customer support and other digital platforms.
Under the proposed law, children under the age of 15 would be prohibited from creating new accounts on designated social media platforms from September 1. Existing accounts belonging to users below that age would be suspended from January 2027
The dialogue seeks to ensure that discussions on artificial intelligence reflect the priorities of all countries rather than only those with advanced technological capabilities