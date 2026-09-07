New NBO2 data centre boosts Kenya’s digital hub ambitions
The facility was officially launched by Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui and Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke.
The facility was officially launched by Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui and Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke.
The slow pace of the rollout puts pressure on one of the key projects under President William Ruto’s digital plans, which were announced in 2022 with the aim of expanding broadband access across the country.
The National Youth Service has been allocated Sh12.5 billion, while the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will receive Sh4.9 billion. The Youth Employment Support Programme has been set at Sh1.6 billion, and Film Development Services will get Sh1 billion.
PS Omollo clarified that much of what is circulating online about the new law is “misleading or entirely inaccurate,” emphasizing that citizens should read the adopted Bill to understand what has actually changed.