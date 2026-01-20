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Ruto tasks Kenya’s envoys with driving first-world economy agenda
Ruto urged the envoys to safeguard Kenya’s national interests while fostering strategic partnerships that attract investment, expand trade, and support sustainable development.
Ruto urged the envoys to safeguard Kenya’s national interests while fostering strategic partnerships that attract investment, expand trade, and support sustainable development.
MPs dismissed the Ministry of Defence’s attempt to shield the foreign military officers and insisted the matter falls under Kenya’s domestic oversight.