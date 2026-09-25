Sports
Manchester City found guilty of majority of Premier League financial breaches
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Khasoa said poor court diary management, rather than workload alone, is a major contributor to the growing backlog of cases.
The 56-year-old prosecutor became one of the most prominent figures at the ICC after seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.