Manchester City found guilty of majority of Premier League financial breaches
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
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Manchester City has been found guilty of all but one of the many charges it faced regarding breaching Premier League financial rules, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic.
According to reports, City has been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges it faced in an independent panel.
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
More to follow...
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