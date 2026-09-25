Manchester City found guilty of majority of Premier League financial breaches
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
The defending champions defeated the Indomitable Lionesses at Nairobi’s Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday, September 3, winning 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20 to move within one victory of retaining the continental crown
Sawe had been expected to return to the German capital in search of another strong performance after a historic season that saw him become the first athlete to officially complete a marathon in less than two hours.
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
Mwanzighe Kubo claimed the men's title with 41 points, beating Stanley Gachoki, who finished as runner-up. Anna Meingi emerged as the best lady with 39 points, edging pre-tournament favourite Millicent Mello, who finished second on 38 points.
Wakhu topped a field of 50 players to claim the title, continuing his strong form this season. The Golf Park player is currently fifth in the Order of Merit standings with 1,800 points.
Local media reported that the fountain collapsed under the weight of numerous people who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain's first World Cup victory since 2010 in the football-mad nation.
The Argentina captain reflected on the widely shared photograph taken in 2007, when Lamine Yamal was just five months old. Yamal's parents had won a charity photoshoot organised by Barcelona, where a 20-year-old Messi posed with the infant, creating an image that has resurfaced ahead of Sunday's final against Spain.
Vinčić was arrested and briefly detained in May 2020 during a police raid targeting a drug and prostitution ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.
Kenya will compete at the multi-sport event, which runs from July 23 to August 3, with the team aiming to build on its previous performances and secure a strong medal haul.
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
The defender joined the Spanish top-flight club, which finished ninth in LaLiga last season with 49 points from 38 matches, after impressing with Kenya's U20 national team while still at St. Anthony's Boys High School. He made the move from Nastic Academy.
While the national team celebrated a 3-2 victory, the newly unemployed workers were left wondering how they would pay their bills.
1994 World Cup winner Romario Faria de Souza is the latest Brazilian icon to voice his anger, saying he would even "take him to court" after the shock defeat to Norway, a team many in Brazil still regard as a bogey side.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
His departure also concludes a unique chapter that saw him share the court with his son, Bronny James, following the younger James' arrival at the club in 2024.