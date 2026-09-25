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Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON
Sports

Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON

The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.

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Matu wins 2026 NewGen Golf Tournament
Sports

Matu wins 2026 NewGen Golf Tournament

Mwanzighe Kubo claimed the men's title with 41 points, beating Stanley Gachoki, who finished as runner-up. Anna Meingi emerged as the best lady with 39 points, edging pre-tournament favourite Millicent Mello, who finished second on 38 points.

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Wanjala called up for Valencia first-team pre-season
Sports

Wanjala called up for Valencia first-team pre-season

The defender joined the Spanish top-flight club, which finished ninth in LaLiga last season with 49 points from 38 matches, after impressing with Kenya's U20 national team while still at St. Anthony's Boys High School. He made the move from Nastic Academy.

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