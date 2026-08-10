Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club closes the Sunshine Development Tour’s East Africa Swing, with 113 players chasing prize money, South Africa playoff spots and a path to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.
The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club brings 113 players from 11 countries into a decisive Sunshine Development Tour leg, with Order of Merit standings and playoff qualification on the line.
Two-time defending champion Greg Snow and challenger Dismas Indiza battled through four intense rounds, finishing tied with an overall score of +1 each, pushing the tournament into a thrilling playoff. Snow demonstrating steady nerves and exceptional skill to outwit a resilient Indiza.