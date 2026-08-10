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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Dismas Indiza

113 dreams, one fairway: The Karen showdown
Sports

113 dreams, one fairway: The Karen showdown

The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club closes the Sunshine Development Tour’s East Africa Swing, with 113 players chasing prize money, South Africa playoff spots and a path to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

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