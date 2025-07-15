Business
More pain at the pump as fuel prices rise by Sh8 in EPRA review
The latest spike is being blamed on increased freight charges, as shipping companies divert vessels to longer, safer routes following recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz
The latest spike is being blamed on increased freight charges, as shipping companies divert vessels to longer, safer routes following recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz
The closure is expected to impact airport-bound travellers, who have been advised to leave early or consider alternative arrangements to avoid missing their flights.