Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Diwali

Diwali’s record-breaking night of light
Global Affairs

Diwali’s record-breaking night of light

Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.

By
CS Joho releases safety rules for Diwali and Hindu new year fireworks
News

CS Joho releases safety rules for Diwali and Hindu new year fireworks

Event organizers are required to secure permits from both the State Department for Mining and County Mining Offices before conducting any fireworks display. Displays must only take place in approved locations such as temples, hotels, clubs, sports grounds, school compounds, or other areas authorized by an Inspector of Explosives.

By