Global Affairs
Diwali’s record-breaking night of light
Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.
Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.
Event organizers are required to secure permits from both the State Department for Mining and County Mining Offices before conducting any fireworks display. Displays must only take place in approved locations such as temples, hotels, clubs, sports grounds, school compounds, or other areas authorized by an Inspector of Explosives.