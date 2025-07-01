Trump threatens to unleash Doge on Musk as budget feud escalates
Congress is currently considering the legislation, which increases spending in areas such as border security, defence, and energy production.
Congress is currently considering the legislation, which increases spending in areas such as border security, defence, and energy production.
"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote Wednesday on his social media platform X.
When asked by NBC News on Saturday if he believed their close ties had ended, Trump responded, "I would assume so, yeah."
In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk wrote, "Shame on those who voted for it."
Musk had been part of the Department of Government Efficiency, known as Doge, since it was launched earlier this year to curb wasteful government spending.
Musk, who played a key role in Trump’s 2024 re-election and previously led a government task force on reducing federal spending, said the legislation "increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it".
In a post on X, Musk made it clear that he’s pivoting his attention back to his business empire.
Under the new guidelines, the Social Security Administration (SSA) may only provide DOGE staff with anonymised or redacted records.