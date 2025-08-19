Health and Wellness
Insurance companies putting lives at risk, KMPDU warns
KMPDU boss Atellah warned that insurers are becoming bolder, sometimes coordinating to divert patients from top hospitals
KMPDU boss Atellah warned that insurers are becoming bolder, sometimes coordinating to divert patients from top hospitals
KMPDU warned that if the stalemate continues, the unrest could escalate into a nationwide strike.
KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah assured the interns comprising medical officers, pharmacists, and dentists that they will receive their full dues as stipulated in the binding agreement.
A total of 6,484 interns have been assigned to accredited health facilities across the country for one year of supervised clinical training.
Dr. Davji Atellah made it clear that the union would no longer tolerate delays in the implementation of the agreements.