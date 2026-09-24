Coast
Murkomen to oversee destruction of Sh8.2bn methamphetamine haul
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.