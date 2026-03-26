Business
DTB investors lose value despite 10-year gains
A new report shows Diamond Trust Bank investors gained 52.61% nominally over 2015–2025, but 73.77% inflation turned this into a -12.17% real loss, making dividends the main source of returns.
A new report shows Diamond Trust Bank investors gained 52.61% nominally over 2015–2025, but 73.77% inflation turned this into a -12.17% real loss, making dividends the main source of returns.
Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, who officiated the inauguration of the latest bank in the town on Monday, November 17, 2025, said the move underscores the region’s improving business environment and growing investor confidence.
DTB Burundi was set up in 2008 as a greenfield operation with Unik Investment holding a 16.33 per cent stake, alongside Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Investment Company LLC and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), which were also allocated 16.33 per cent each.