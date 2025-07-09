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Kingi cautions Governor Guyo after Senate blocks impeachment
Kingi further encouraged the governor to seek dialogue with both Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and members of the County Assembly.
Kingi further encouraged the governor to seek dialogue with both Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and members of the County Assembly.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the issues raised by the Senator were serious and required immediate action by security authorities.
On June 1, during the event, Governor Guyo publicly dismissed Senator Fatuma’s calls for the allocation of development funds, saying he would not give her any money.