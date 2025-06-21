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Fraudsters swindle Sh200,000 from Boniface Kariuki’s father
According to family spokesperson Emily Wanjiru, the fraudsters contacted Johan claiming they were offering financial support for Boniface’s hospital treatment.
According to family spokesperson Emily Wanjiru, the fraudsters contacted Johan claiming they were offering financial support for Boniface’s hospital treatment.
Keaton said the volume of calls and messages he received after taking up the case had become overwhelming.
The shooting took place along Moi Avenue during anti-police protests sparked by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.