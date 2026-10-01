Nyanza
Siaya unveils five-year strategy to strengthen child care and support
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
Nassir said Mombasa county government reached an agreement with education stakeholders to take over the school feeding programme, which directly reduced school fees, noting that the intervention—driven by economies of scale—had lowered the overall burden to about 12,000 shillings in some schools