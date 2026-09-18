Commentary
Is Kenya’s mainstream media becoming a boys’ club?
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The concerns were raised during a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, where officials from the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) said the safety of journalists continues to deteriorate as political tensions rise.