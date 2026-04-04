News
NTSA issues Easter road safety rules after Gilgil crash kills 11
Following the incident, NTSA launched its 2026 Easter Usalama Barabarani campaign, warning drivers against dangerous behaviour.
Following the incident, NTSA launched its 2026 Easter Usalama Barabarani campaign, warning drivers against dangerous behaviour.
In the advisory, the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards warned that the festive season often brings increased health and safety risks, calling on the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their communities.