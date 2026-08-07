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EACC recommends prosecution in 38 of 43 graft files sent to DPP
The commission said another 10 files had been returned for further investigations, meaning additional inquiries were required before the cases could proceed to the next stage.
The commission said another 10 files had been returned for further investigations, meaning additional inquiries were required before the cases could proceed to the next stage.
Those facing charges are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Daniel Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai, Timothy Kiogora Muriithi, Josphat Kimemia, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma, all employees of the County Government of Nakuru. Also charged are Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi