Gachagua courts diaspora with double taxation reform pledge
The DCP leader said the matter required a fair taxation framework that would take into account the significant contribution of diaspora remittances to Kenya’s economy.
The DCP leader said the matter required a fair taxation framework that would take into account the significant contribution of diaspora remittances to Kenya’s economy.
The President said the government had succeeded in stabilising the economy, citing a reduction in inflation and interest rates as some of the changes made since taking office.
The Treasury CS reported that between 2022 and 2025, the economy expanded at an average rate of 5 per cent, outperforming the global average of 3.4 per cent and the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 4.1 per cent.
Treasury figures show that ministries, departments and agencies used Sh262.63 billion on development between July and March 2026, up from Sh170.83 billion in the same period the previous year, representing a 53.7 percent rise.
Speaking on Friday during a Radio Generation interview, Muthuma said Kenya has made progress in formalising labour migration, with more young people now securing jobs abroad through regulated channels for both skilled and semi-skilled work.
In agriculture, Mwaura highlighted that more than 7.1 million farmers have been digitally registered, improving access to inputs and cutting out middlemen. Over 21 million bags of subsidised fertiliser have been delivered, reducing the cost from Sh7,500 to about Sh2,500 per bag, saving farmers roughly Sh105 billion.
The President said international institutions have noticed Kenya’s progress. “Just this week, 14 of the world's leading financial institutions, including Citigroup, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, and Goldman Sachs, projected that Kenya's economy will expand by between 5 and 5.8% in 2026.