News
Kenya’s Rhino population climbs to 2,100 after four years of growth
According to the Economic Survey 2025, the total number of rhinos rose from 1,603 in 2020 to 2,100 in 2024.
According to the Economic Survey 2025, the total number of rhinos rose from 1,603 in 2020 to 2,100 in 2024.
JKIA continued to serve the largest share, handling 1.6 million visitors in 2024.
In 2024, Kenyans experienced a surge in cyber threats, with 127.8 million brute force attacks.
According to the Economic Survey 2025, chest infections alone accounted for over 19 million cases.