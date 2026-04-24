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IEBC registers 1.87 million new voters as drive nears deadline
The new registrations were recorded between March 30 and April 23 under the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.
The new registrations were recorded between March 30 and April 23 under the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.
In a statement on X on Sunday, Maraga framed the voter drive as a turning point, warning against what he described as a government focused on self-interest at the expense of citizens.
In a notice, the electoral agency said the nationwide exercise will run daily until Tuesday, April 28, 2026, covering all days of the week, including weekends, in an effort to maximise access for eligible Kenyans.