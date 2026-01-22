Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ed Barnett

Kenya–UK trade reaches historic Sh340 billion mark
Business

Kenya–UK trade reaches historic Sh340 billion mark

The report highlights that the surge was driven by a notable increase in both exports and imports. UK shipments to Kenya rose by eight percent, while Kenya’s exports to the UK expanded by 14 percent. During this period, Kenya exported goods valued at Sh63 billion (£371 million) and services worth Sh71.5 billion (£421 million) to the UK.

By