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Warm temperatures, uneven rains forecast in 2026 long rains season
According to the department, the peak of the long rains is expected in April across most parts of Kenya, except the Coast, where peak rainfall is anticipated in May.
According to the department, the peak of the long rains is expected in April across most parts of Kenya, except the Coast, where peak rainfall is anticipated in May.
In its weekly bulletin released on December 9, the department noted that only a few areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, parts of the Rift Valley itself, the Coast, North-eastern Kenya and the South-eastern lowlands are likely to experience occasional showers.