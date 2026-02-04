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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Edward Muriuki

Heavy Rainfall
News

Brace for hot and mostly dry week, weatherman warns

In its weekly bulletin released on December 9, the department noted that only a few areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, parts of the Rift Valley itself, the Coast, North-eastern Kenya and the South-eastern lowlands are likely to experience occasional showers.

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