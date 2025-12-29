News
All passengers, crew safe after plane veers off JKIA taxiway- KAA
KAA noted that operations at the busy airport remain normal and reassured the public of its continued commitment to the safety, security, and efficiency of airport operations.
KAA noted that operations at the busy airport remain normal and reassured the public of its continued commitment to the safety, security, and efficiency of airport operations.
Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow said while every leader in Mandera, including county officials, has been appealing for assistance to support drought-stricken residents, the county government is now set to spend millions of shillings moving the celebrations.