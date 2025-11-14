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Dutch national freed after court rules he's unfit to stand trial
The court’s decision followed a medical assessment confirming that his health condition would not allow him to take a plea.
The court’s decision followed a medical assessment confirming that his health condition would not allow him to take a plea.
The suspect, Elwin Ter Horst, aged 47, was arrested at Boma Banda Cottage in Diani following reports of violent conduct, including assaulting police officers, spitting on one of them.
In a video seen by Radio Generation, Elwin Ter Horst expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that he had experienced a psychotic episode and required medical treatment.
NPS emphasized that such conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court to face appropriate legal action.