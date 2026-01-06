Sports
AFCON 2025: Algeria and Ivory Coast Chase Last Quarter-Final Spots
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
“Most teams that play against us defend deep,” he said. “But we believe the best form of defence is attack. We’ll start strong, apply pressure, and show that we’re at home. The fans will push us, and that energy will help us impose our rhythm.”