Argentina goalkeeper considering retirement after heartbreaking World Cup final
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Both sides began cautiously, showing respect for each other's attacking threat. Spain created the first clear chance in the fourth minute, but Lamine Yamal's tame effort failed to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
The Argentina captain reflected on the widely shared photograph taken in 2007, when Lamine Yamal was just five months old. Yamal's parents had won a charity photoshoot organised by Barcelona, where a 20-year-old Messi posed with the infant, creating an image that has resurfaced ahead of Sunday's final against Spain.