Emirates to deploy Airbus A350 on Nairobi-Dubai route from October
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The partnerships were sealed through two Memoranda of Understanding signed on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The agreements bring together KTB’s destination marketing capacity and the extensive international networks of Emirates and Qatar Airways
In a statement by DCI on Sunday, the suspects Mahamed Shukri Abdulahi and Sabriye Farhiyo Hussein were intercepted in the early hours of September 4,2026 as they prepared to board an Emirates flight to Dubai.
The national carrier said it will increase its Nairobi-Dubai schedule from seven flights a week to 14 beginning September 1, a move that comes at a time when competition on the route is rising following Emirates' decision to introduce a third daily service.