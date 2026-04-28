News
MPs fault Child Welfare Society over delayed reports, stalled projects
On projects flagged by the Auditor General, the Society disputed parts of the findings and gave updated progress reports on six key projects under review.
On projects flagged by the Auditor General, the Society disputed parts of the findings and gave updated progress reports on six key projects under review.
The Committee, chaired by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, on Thursday interrogated NKPCU officials led by CEO Timothy Mirugi at Parliament Buildings, following red flags raised by the Auditor-General in the agency’s 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial statements.
Discrepancies in staff remittances amounting to Sh2.3 million were also highlighted in the 2020 audit.