KeNHA to remove encroachments at Roysambu ahead of bus park project
This follows a similar operation at Githurai, where illegal structures blocking the road reserve were removed to make room for a modern bus park.
This follows a similar operation at Githurai, where illegal structures blocking the road reserve were removed to make room for a modern bus park.
The matter of building encroachment has previously drawn the attention of President William Ruto. Speaking during the Kenya Air Force’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, he warned against developers exceeding legal height limits near the base, noting that high-rise constructions interfere with air operations.
Among the most striking cases is a mystery farmer controlling about 2,000 acres of Egerton University land for maize farming, with the “beneficial owner not known and the value not disclosed.
According to the petitioners, new fencing and construction have begun on land that was declared a national monument and protected catchment under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 1933 of March 28, 2002.