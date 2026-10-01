Manufacturers call for stronger LPG regulation over illegal refilling
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
The President said the project reflected a shift from traditional infrastructure financing, where the government relies heavily on taxes and public borrowing, towards a model that brings private capital into commercially viable projects
Nyoro said the government should provide information on the ownership of Dangote East Africa Refinery, the amount of land allocated to the project and any financial commitments made by the state
Speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government was finalising arrangements for protocol, security and logistics ahead of the event, which would also involve the local community.
The CS was responding to findings contained in a report on coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Kenya. The report described an operation in which an unidentified actor allegedly used Claude, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to create batches of 50 posts that were made to look like genuine comments from ordinary Kenyans.
Kenya’s Senate Committee on Energy says public support for the country’s first nuclear power plant will depend on tangible benefits reaching the host community. During engagements with NuPEA and residents in Lenya and Bondo, lawmakers raised questions on electricity supply, land compensation, environmental and livelihood impacts, and whether engage
The agreement, announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy, was signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Known as a 123 Agreement, it provides the legal framework for U.S. nuclear technology and expertise to be transferred to Saudi Arabia for peaceful civilian use.
According to the lawmakers, the policy should provide a clear path for buying electricity at the lowest possible cost while allowing regular reviews of power purchase agreements and encouraging competitive procurement of electricity generation.
The appointment puts Kindiki in charge of coordinating the government's role in a project expected to reshape fuel supply in East Africa by reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products.
In a press statement read by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, the leaders claimed Kenya’s energy value chain had been turned into “a criminal enterprise,” linking recent fuel price increases to alleged manipulation of government-to-government oil arrangements and emergency procurement processes.
Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya warned that fuel prices rising above Sh200 per litre were placing severe pressure on households and businesses.
Agar argues that most spent fuel can be recycled or repurposed for energy and medical use. He also downplayed fears around nuclear accidents, saying modern designs are safer, as Kenya considers nuclear power in its long-term energy strategy.
Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to expand its electricity capacity from the current 3,300 megawatts by adding 10,000 megawatts within the next five to seven years. Of this, 3,000 megawatts will come from nuclear power, forming a key part of efforts to ensure steady and clean energy supply.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Wandayi said the government had noted “with concern, indeed grave concern, reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks by some oil marketing companies in anticipation of price movements.”