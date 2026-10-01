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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

energy policy

New US-Saudi nuclear pact clears way for reactors and uranium enrichment
Global Affairs

New US-Saudi nuclear pact clears way for reactors and uranium enrichment

The agreement, announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy, was signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Known as a 123 Agreement, it provides the legal framework for U.S. nuclear technology and expertise to be transferred to Saudi Arabia for peaceful civilian use.

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Opposition leaders allege major fuel scandal, demand policy u-turn
News

Opposition leaders allege major fuel scandal, demand policy u-turn

In a press statement read by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, the leaders claimed Kenya’s energy value chain had been turned into “a criminal enterprise,” linking recent fuel price increases to alleged manipulation of government-to-government oil arrangements and emergency procurement processes.

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Ruto seeks global backing for Kenya’s 3,000MW nuclear plan
News

Ruto seeks global backing for Kenya’s 3,000MW nuclear plan

Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to expand its electricity capacity from the current 3,300 megawatts by adding 10,000 megawatts within the next five to seven years. Of this, 3,000 megawatts will come from nuclear power, forming a key part of efforts to ensure steady and clean energy supply.

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