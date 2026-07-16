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England Football team

England demolish Latvia to qualify for 2026 World Cup
Football

England demolish Latvia to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in Riga before Kane took his tally for club and country this season to 21 goals in 13 games. An own-goal and Eberechi Eze's strike then guaranteed England top spot in Group K of UEFA qualifying with two games to spare.

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