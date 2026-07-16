Sports
Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in Riga before Kane took his tally for club and country this season to 21 goals in 13 games. An own-goal and Eberechi Eze's strike then guaranteed England top spot in Group K of UEFA qualifying with two games to spare.
The German coach once again defended the decision to leave out star names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish for Thursday's friendly against Wales and the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Latvia.