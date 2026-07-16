Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
Their first World Cup meeting came in Chile in 1962, when England beat Argentina 3-1 in the group stage. They met again four years later at the 1966 World Cup in England, where the hosts won 1-0 in the quarter-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.
Thomas Tuchel says he will decide late whether Declan Rice is fit to start England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina after a stomach bug affected preparations for the Norway quarter-final.
Elfath has developed a reputation as a no-nonsense official. So far in the tournament, he has issued six yellow cards and one straight red card, sending off Uruguay midfielder Agustín Canobbio for a high challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí