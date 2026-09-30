Business
Ruto assures Lamu on land, jobs and fishing as Dangote refinery starts
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.