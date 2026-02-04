Melinda French Gates reacts to ex-husband in Epstein files
She told an NPR podcast she felt "unbelievable sadness", and that "whatever questions remain" needed to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex-husband.
She told an NPR podcast she felt "unbelievable sadness", and that "whatever questions remain" needed to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex-husband.
It comes days before a vote on whether to hold the couple in criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee after a months-long standoff.
Among the files are photographs showing former Democratic president Bill Clinton alongside other well-known figures, including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, all linked to Epstein’s social circle.
The records, turned over by the Epstein Estate to Congressional Democrats, include phone message logs, flight manifests, financial ledgers, and daily schedules.
The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book - with contacts that include royalty, celebrities, models and politicians from around the world.
Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, ordered the documents to be published online on Tuesday.
Giuffre had finished working on the book, titled Nobody's Girl, before she took her own life in Australia in April, at the age of 41.
The Clintons were among multiple former government officials summoned by investigators in a major escalation of the controversy surrounding the investigation into the disgraced financier
Last week, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to request the release of all relevant grand jury testimony in the Epstein case.