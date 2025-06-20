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Governors roll out new feeding policy to fight malnutrition in ECD centres
Governor Erick Mutai said the 47 county governments continue to grapple with widespread malnutrition among pre-primary learners.
Governor Erick Mutai said the 47 county governments continue to grapple with widespread malnutrition among pre-primary learners.
Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, who chairs the Council of Governors’ Education Committee, emphasized the need to place education at the forefront during budget planning.