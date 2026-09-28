September 28, 1994: The Estonia ferry disaster
The German-built ferry was sailing overnight from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden, carrying hundreds of passengers and crew.
The German-built ferry was sailing overnight from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden, carrying hundreds of passengers and crew.
Org said the support infrastructure has played an important role in helping entrepreneurs move from ideas to viable businesses, offering lessons that Kenya can adapt to its own circumstances
In a joint statement, the ministers said the claims were baseless and accused Moscow of continuing to spread false narratives despite formal diplomatic clarifications.
Speaking in an interview with Radio Generation, Estonian Ambassador to Kenya Daniel Schaer said the embassy demonstrates Estonia’s commitment to building relations with the country.
Central to Estonia’s digital system is a unique identifier assigned to every citizen, resident, and E-resident. This ensures secure access to services and allows foreign users to conduct business remotely.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Schaer highlighted Kenya’s digital payment systems, regional trade integration, and growing internet access as critical enablers for business and technological growth.
Estonian officials warned that this was not the first time Russia had violated their skies in 2025, with four previous incidents recorded.