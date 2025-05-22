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'I don't feel I've completed the job, says Postecoglou after Europa win
The result also transformed a disappointing campaign, with Tottenham qualifying for next season's Champions League.
The result also transformed a disappointing campaign, with Tottenham qualifying for next season's Champions League.
He is now being hailed as the key to United’s hopes of lifting silverware.
Postecoglou is in the strange position of leading the club to their worst ever Premier League campaign.
Bruno Fernandes collected a hat-trick as Manchester United breezed to a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad to reach the Europa League quarter-finals while Tottenham Hotspur advanced after a 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.