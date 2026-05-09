Tanzania blocks European MPs’ human rights mission
The EU Parliament had in November 2025 suspended aid to Tanzania over violence and the suppression of opposition figures before, during and after the October 29 General Election.
The EU Parliament had in November 2025 suspended aid to Tanzania over violence and the suppression of opposition figures before, during and after the October 29 General Election.
Turning to the European Parliament resolution, the minister said Tanzania had taken note of the concerns raised. He confirmed that the ambassador in Brussels had been assigned to continue diplomatic talks with EU institutions and other partners.
The motion passed with 539 votes in favor, none against, and 27 abstentions, sending a strong message of concern over the country’s post-election situation. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) highlighted credible reports of violence after the polls and an intensifying environment of fear directed at opposition politicians, journalists, civil society groups, and human rights defenders.
The Parliament lamented that instead of giving citizens a voice, the electoral period became a symbol of democratic erosion marked by intimidation, legal persecution and deliberate exclusion of dissenting voices. Lawmakers said the electoral environment had been compromised long before voting day, noting a pattern of arrests, restrictions on assembly and censorship.