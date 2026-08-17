Two dead and hundreds evacuated as twin fires break out on Greek island
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
Another heatwave is set to complicate efforts to tackle the expanding blaze, which is about 15km (nine miles) from Bordeaux, mayor Thomas Cazenave said. Earlier he said there were no plans to evacuate the population of about 850,000.
Around 200,000 people have now been evacuated from south-west France, mainly in the Gironde and Landes regions, as firefighters battle large blazes fuelled by hot and dry conditions. French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilised the military to strengthen emergency operations.
The attacks targeted what the IDF described as a Hezbollah command centre in Ansariyeh, from which rockets had allegedly been launched toward Israel.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that 48 Ugandan students have been evacuated from Tehran and that diplomatic missions across the Middle East are offering support to facilitate the safe return of all affected nationals.