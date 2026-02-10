Jack Grealish foot surgery ends Everton loan season
The 30‑year‑old, who spent the campaign on a season‑long loan at Everton from Manchester City, suffered the injury on 18 January during a 1–0 victory over his former club Aston Villa
The 30‑year‑old, who spent the campaign on a season‑long loan at Everton from Manchester City, suffered the injury on 18 January during a 1–0 victory over his former club Aston Villa
David Moyes blasted VAR as “ridiculous” after Michael Keane and Jack Grealish were sent off in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, leaving nine men to protect a point amid rising frustration.
It was the kind of match that reminded everyone why the Premier League sells itself better than any league on the planet.
Keane twice pushed Gueye away; the Senegal midfielder then struck Keane across the face with an open hand. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened, but referee Tony Harrington did not hesitate, a straight red for violent conduct, a decision later upheld by VAR as a clear strike to the face.
Pickford’s contract follows a run of standout international form that saw him set a national sequence of consecutive clean sheets and reinforce his reputation as one of England’s most dependable goalkeepers. Those displays accelerated talks and persuaded the club to secure his services on improved terms.
Everton's women's team will now call Goodison Park home.
Jackson, who has struggled with form and injury this season, struck in the first half at Stamford Bridge
They take on Everton in what will be Maresca's 50th game in charge.
"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment: with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board," Kidd said in a statement.