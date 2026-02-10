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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Everton FC

Gueye sent off after teammate clash as Moyes shrugs
Sports

Gueye sent off after teammate clash as Moyes shrugs

Keane twice pushed Gueye away; the Senegal midfielder then struck Keane across the face with an open hand. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened, but referee Tony Harrington did not hesitate, a straight red for violent conduct, a decision later upheld by VAR as a clear strike to the face.

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Jordan Pickford pens new long-term Everton contract
Football

Jordan Pickford pens new long-term Everton contract

Pickford’s contract follows a run of standout international form that saw him set a national sequence of consecutive clean sheets and reinforce his reputation as one of England’s most dependable goalkeepers. Those displays accelerated talks and persuaded the club to secure his services on improved terms.

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