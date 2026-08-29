Jipe land row: Kalonzo promises legal action
According to Kalonzo, more than 4,000 acres are at the heart of the dispute, with residents allegedly losing their homes after a night-time operation that left an entire village demolished.
According to Kalonzo, more than 4,000 acres are at the heart of the dispute, with residents allegedly losing their homes after a night-time operation that left an entire village demolished.
The President said some residents had been unable to fully use or transact on their farms after restrictions were imposed during the process of issuing title deeds for land within the Mau Forest.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the governor said historical inequalities in land ownership had created tension, with many residents occupying land for decades while ownership documents are held by others.
The Chief Officer is said to have overseen the forceful removal of tenants in Old Ngara, New Ngara, Kariokor, Buruburu, Kariobangi, Woodley and other estates, despite a pending court case.